Cemetery volunteers needed for clean up prior to Memorial Day

On May 21, the Village of Owego appointed Evergreen Cemetery Committee and The Friends of Evergreen Cemetery Inc. would like to invite the community to join them up at Evergreen in the GAR (Grand Army of the Republic) section as they, the volunteers, clean up all debris so they can prepare the area for the upcoming Memorial Day Ceremony.

Volunteers will be raking leaves, cutting and picking up brush, and cleaning up around the markers. They need as many volunteers as possible to complete this mission.

The group will be gathering at the Caretakers Cottage at 9 a.m. and will work until noon. At 12:30 some special guests whose specialty is the cleaning and small restoration of historical grave markers will join the group. Everyone is invited to join this for this special workshop.

The two committees gather every third Saturday of each month starting in April, and ending in October. If Mother Nature has different plans for the scheduled workdays, they will gather on the following Saturday.

“If you or someone you know owns a plot up in Evergreen, we would love for you to reach out to us for tips on taking care of those plots,” said John Ricklefs, chairperson for the Cemetery Committee.

You can message the group on their Facebook page “Evergreen Cemetery Committee,” or private message John Ricklefs on Facebook.

As an additional note, the Evergreen Cemetery in June will be held on June 25 due to the Strawberry Festival, which is taking place in downtown Owego June 17-18.