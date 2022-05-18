Happiness Comes From the Way We Think!

Most people are searching for happiness outside of themselves. That’s a fundamental mistake. Many believe that happiness is achieved through material wealth, but this gives only a temporary sense of well being. Actually, a truly rich person is not someone who has more; it is someone who desires less.

Happiness is determined by what is happening inside you. It is something you are and comes from the way you think. By having a positive vision of both yourself and life’s situations, our thoughts and feelings within are happy. I know that every situation will pass and has something to teach me.

Our subtle vibrations of happiness reach others, and we find solutions come more quickly and easily. Don’t question how things will happen. Instead think, “Everything that has happened is good. Everything happening now is good. Everything that will happen is good.”

Happiness comes from having total appreciation of all that life gives you at every moment.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, explains this spiritual law in a recent talk, stating, “No matter your age, when you think you’ve got it sorted out, then bad stuff’s gonna happen. There’s a lesson here: I’m being schooled by the universe. There’s something in this for me to learn, so the next time it happens, I become more resilient or better at seeing my way around it to be able to achieve the ultimate good. When you have this perspective, then every single bad thing that may happen actually can be good. What I perceive to be bad actually can be good.”

To ‘achieve the ultimate good’, teach yourself to think clearly and honestly and act simply; one thought at a time, at your own pace in your own space. The soul is light, but thinking a lot makes a soul heavy.

The good you do today, people often forget tomorrow. Do good anyway. If you are honest, people may cheat you, but be honest anyway. Respect and follow your conscience; it dictates what is honest, right and just, regardless of what values may otherwise be seen.

Genuine honesty is not having any other thoughts or feelings inside except for those that God himself would have. You see, in the final analysis it is between you and God. It never was between you and ‘them’ anyway.

Acceptance does not mean everything is perfect; it means our state of mind is perfect by being flexible and easy, yet focused and clear. The source of a true smile is an awakened, and accepting mind. When I have a positive vision of myself, the first thing I do is smile within and without. The power and positivity of acceptance cultivated within creates happiness that reaches out, touches others, and makes them smile!

Become the reason someone happily smiles today!

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)