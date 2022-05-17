Owego Apalachin Central School District and Tioga County Land Bank break ground on Liberty Street in the Village of Owego

Owego Apalachin Central School District and Tioga County Land Bank break ground on Liberty Street in the Village of OwegoOn the right, Sabrina Henriques, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce executive director and CEO, is joined by Superintendent Corey Green, standing to her right, and a group of students and administrators that will be working on the rehab project of the home at 13 Liberty St. in Owego. Here, they set off confetti and ground break to officiate the project. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: psadvert May 17, 2022

The Owego Apalachin Central School District (OACSD) and the Tioga County Property Development Corporation (Tioga County Land Bank) have formed a partnership to rehabilitate a home on Liberty Street in the Village of Owego. 

The Tioga County Land Bank acquired the property in the Village, property that will provide OACSD students involved in the school district’s Building Trades and Construction Systems Program a home to rehabilitate.

We will have more on this story in our upcoming Homestyle Section, which publishes on May 29, so be sure to watch for this story, and others. 

