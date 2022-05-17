Owego Apalachin Central School District and Tioga County Land Bank break ground on Liberty Street in the Village of Owego

The Owego Apalachin Central School District (OACSD) and the Tioga County Property Development Corporation (Tioga County Land Bank) have formed a partnership to rehabilitate a home on Liberty Street in the Village of Owego.

The Tioga County Land Bank acquired the property in the Village, property that will provide OACSD students involved in the school district’s Building Trades and Construction Systems Program a home to rehabilitate.

We will have more on this story in our upcoming Homestyle Section, which publishes on May 29, so be sure to watch for this story, and others.