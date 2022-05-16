Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Fudgey. Just look at my face, aren’t I adorable? I love you already, because I love people. I am dark brown with red highlights, even though I might look black.

I am about 7-months old and have lived my entire life outside under a trailer in Candor. My human caretaker called Gail to come take us to the vet, as our mom and two others are having more babies. She didn’t want us to have any babies.

Gail took me on Sunday, and I got spayed and my shots and was tested for Feline Leukemia. I am negative for that.

I’m playful and frisky. I purr all the time. I’m very curious and want to check out everything! In spite of my experience so far, living outside and all, I have a zest for life.

I’m a happy young kitty and want to be the answer to some wonderful person’s loneliness. If you would adopt me I would be so happy to have a home and bed to sleep on instead of the leaves under the trailer, and a family that I could play with and to adore. Pick me; you will be glad you did!

Gail is trying to get my whole family to the vet so no more kittens come, but my mom already had some more. There are 12 of us living there, and six have been to the vet already.

Would you donate to Gail to get the rest of us taken care of, and maybe find some of us a home? Make out your check to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

She would appreciate it.