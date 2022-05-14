Gallery Forty-One announces their May Member of the Month

Gallery 41 is pleased to feature Pat Stacconi as our May Member of the Month.

Pat has always been fascinated by the art of mosaic.

Pat is a retired Elementary school teacher. Upon retiring, she decided to take classes to learn the techniques, and ever since has been enjoying creating a variety of both functional and decorative mosaic pieces.

In a prepared release, the Gallery wrote, “Her one-of-a-kind items are composed using a diverse assortment of materials including tiles, glass, and vintage china.”

When Pat isn’t in her studio creating her imaginative artwork, she can be found enthusiastically teaching students at Kopernik Observatory and Science Center in Vestal, N.Y.

Located at 41 Lake Street in Owego, May hours are the first and third Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, online at www.galleryfortyone.com, or call (607) 687-2876.