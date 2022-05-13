Seed A Rama – free seeds and plants for your garden

Join Cornell Cooperative Extension on Saturday, May 14 at the 4H Youth Building at the Tioga County Fairgrounds between 10 a.m. and noon to get your vegetable and flower gardens started.

The Master Gardeners of Tioga County will have seeds, seed starting materials, tomato and pepper plants, and more. They will teach you how to start your seeds and you will leave with a tray full of seeds and plants.

Master Gardeners will be there to answer your gardening questions.

For more information, contact Barb Neal, CCE-Tioga Agriculture Agent and Horticulture Educator at (607) 793-6414.