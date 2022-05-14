The Newark Valley Historical Society will hold Bluebell Day at the Farmstead on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bement-Billings Farmstead. This event is free to the public and includes a wide variety of activities.

Guided bluebell viewing walks along a portion of the farmstead’s Sycamore Trail are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. Visitors are also welcome to take self-guided walks along the trail. An informative tree walk is scheduled for 1 p.m. For added fun on the trail, the Tappan Spaulding Memorial Library will host a story walk activity featuring the book, The Hidden Rainbow by Christie Matheson.

There will be two different family-friendly craft activities held in the farmstead’s Welcome Center. Join them from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. to make bluebell themed gift cards and bookmarks. From 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., visitors can make a decorated hat.

The snack bar will offer a menu of beverages, hot dogs, and desserts. Seating is available in the farmstead’s covered picnic table area near the snack bar. Bluebell seedlings can be found by the heritage garden. A variety of other plants will be available to take home for a donation.

A selection of unique items will be offered for sale in the Gift Shop.

Members of the historical society’s guilds will provide demonstrations throughout Bluebell Day at the Farmstead.

The Blacksmith’s guild will be working at the farmstead’s Blacksmith Shop.

The Black Powder guild will demonstrate how to build a musket in a booth behind the Welcome Center.

Members of the Shuttles and Spindles guild will demonstrate spinning and weaving in the Loom Barn. They will also have some hand carders and wool available for visitors who’d like to learn how to prepare fiber prior to spinning it.

Members of the Cooking and Guides guild will demonstrate how to sew with antique sewing machines in the farmhouse parlor from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

All of the guilds are accepting new members.

According to the organizers, Bluebell Day is an ideal time to interact with the demonstrators and learn more about heritage skills and tools.

Plan to explore the many activities and demonstrations planned for Bluebell Day at the Farmstead. Free parking is available in the lot next to the Welcome Center.

If you’d like more information about Bluebell Day or are interested in learning about volunteer and guild opportunities, visit www.nvhistory.org or call (607) 642-9516.