Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation recognized by Village for investment in youth leadership and local history

Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation recognized by Village for investment in youth leadership and local historyPictured in the front are Sullivan O'Donnell and Colleen Dewey- Wright; in the rear are Beau Bassett, Graham Strolin, Christian Freyli, Mike Motell, Ryan Marchewka, and Dan Halliday. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert May 14, 2022

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation Board met on Saturday, April 30, to authorize $16,500 in scholarships to be awarded to 32 high school seniors this spring. 

Owego Mayor Mike Baratta III and Rod Marchewka, clerk-treasurer, joined the meeting to recognize the profound impact of the Foundation in Owego, Candor, Newark Valley and other communities as far as Alaska. 



Pictured, are Robert C. “Beau” Bassett and Mayor Mike Baratta. Provided photo.

Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has awarded over $115,000 to deserving students. In addition, the Foundation has sponsored programs for youth and adults to serve community needs; to develop youth leadership; to gain a greater understanding of local history; and to share this knowledge with the community. 

Mayor Baratta declared April 30, 2022 Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation Day and thanked Robert C. “Beau” Bassett for his steadfast dedication to local history and improving our community.

*