Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Maddie. My Mom named her cat rescue after me, a dog! She is the owner and operator of Maddie’s Meadows!

I am no longer in this world. In July 2016 I got sick and I had to go away. I am a spirit dog now. I wait here patiently for my Mom to come home.

She still has over 30 cats to take care of and she is preparing to take part in the Strawberry Festival, the only fundraiser that she usually does. She thought maybe I could help her.

She wants me to tell you about it since I was there from the beginning. I would be happy to, because I know how much work they (the cats) are, and how much it costs to keep them happy and healthy.

The Strawberry Festival will be held Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. We will be in the same location on Lake Street in Owego. We will be having lots of colorful and exquisitely hand-crafted items to be sold, many gorgeous and elaborate gift baskets to be raffled off, and also again this year we will be raffling off a an outdoor cat house, hand-crafted by a local artisan to benefit Maddie’s Meadows. You are really going to want to stop and check us out.

A couple of months ago my Mom felt that God was calling her to do something extraordinary. She feels that she is being led to run a race. She has been training since the beginning of March, walking and running four or five days a week. She is getting healthier and stronger every day.

She was going to enter the Strawberry Festival 5K race, but unfortunately they cancelled the actual race but they are going to do a virtual race. You can run a 5K, a 10K, and a half Marathon race any time you want and record your time and send it; and maybe a picture, to a place they mention on their website. There is a fee to run each race and they will send you something to prove that you completed the race. She hopes to complete the 5K and the 10K by the Strawberry Festival.

This is my Mom’s first race, so she is pretty nervous and would appreciate your support and encouragement. If you would like to sponsor her to help her pay the fees to enter and to support her cats, she would greatly appreciate it.

The 5K is 3.1 miles, which is pretty far for someone who is almost 74 years old and has never run before. But God assures her that “she can do all things in Christ who strengthens her.”

She has, in fact, completed that distance several times; but she is now working on doing it in less time. If you want to donate to help her to pursue this incredible journey she is on, please send your checks to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

Just a note to mention that I am surrounded by people’s pets that have gone home before them, clamoring to say Hi and they are waiting patiently for them as well!