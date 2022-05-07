Update: Memorial Day 2022

Owego and Tioga County never forgets her Fallen Heroes and Veterans, especially on Memorial Day 2022.

By Memorial weekend, “Flags In” will honor the graves of Fallen Heroes and other veterans who served and came home. Families will visit cemeteries to place flags and flowers on graves. Flags at veteran memorials are at half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday.

For those unable to participate or attend Memorial Day, WEBO AM FM will broadcast live starting at 10:15 a.m. from the Tioga County Veterans Memorial and Tioga County Civil War Memorial. The sound system is provided by Gordon Ichikawa.

From 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on a WEBO Facebook live stream (not on air), the honored names of deceased Tioga County veterans by cemetery will be read by Mary Beth Jones and JoAnn Walter. Matt Lewis coordinates the live stream.

Memorial Day keeps remembrance alive. March or ride in the traditional downtown parade and attend the services at the Courthouse Square.

Parade Director John Loftus lines things up starting at 9:30 a.m. on Temple Street between the Owego Police Station and First Presbyterian Church. The parade route runs from Temple Street to North Avenue, to Main, and then to Paige and to Front and on to the Courthouse Square.

After a two year absence, the Service of Remembrance honors Tioga County’s 175 Fallen Heroes from all wars and the 500 from the Civil War at the memorials.

Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371 Honor Guard and St. Patrick’s / Blessed Trinity Deacon Michael Donovan will deliver the Invocation and Benediction, and Retired Army Chaplain Captain Patrick Van Durmie will share, as keynote speaker, the role of a military chaplain throughout Northern Iraq.

Tioga County Veterans Service Director Michael Middaugh will give an overview of the many services his staff provides to veterans.

Owego Seaman Delmar Sibley was Owego’s first WWII Fallen Hero. He’s still entombed on the U.S.S. Arizona at Pearl Harbor. A Memorial wreath will be cast into the Susquehanna River remembering him and other Navy personnel missing in action or lost at sea. The Bridge ceremony concludes with a rifle salute and taps by the VFW Color Guard’s Steve Palinosky.

Email your ideas to honor Fallen Heroes to Glenn A. Warner Post 1371, Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Day Chairman Jim Raftis at jraftis2@stny.rr.com.