AMBA Wellness program offered in Owego on May 21

The NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter is sponsoring their 50th Annual AMBA Wellness program on Saturday, May 21, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Moose Lodge, located on Route 17C West in Owego.

The AMBA Wellness program includes a panel of blood tests for Coronary disease, liver and kidney diseases, Anemia and Diabetes. The cost for the program is $48, which includes the NYS Women Inc. sponsorship fee of $7.

The following optional tests are available for an additional fee and require a script from your physician; Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), TSH, Vitamin D, Hemoglobin A1C, Insure colon rectal kit.

Checks for the blood lab are to be made out to AMBA Wellness Program, and the $7 sponsor fee made out to NYS Women Inc. Susquehanna chapter or cash.

Participants should contact their physician for permission to have test results sent to their office.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-234-8888 by Friday May 20, 2022.