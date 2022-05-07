Tioga State Bank’s President and CEO finishes term as Chairman of the Independent Community Bankers of America

As another Community Banking Month (April) comes to an end, Bob Fisher, president and CEO of Tioga State Bank, has completed his term as Chairman of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA).

In this role, Mr. Fisher has crisscrossed the nation, educating and advocating for the important role and unique value that community banks provide for Americans and their communities. Topics the ICBA promotes include banking access, financial literacy, cyber security, banking careers, and more.

To learn more about Tioga State Bank, visit www.tiogastatebank.com.