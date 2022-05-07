Soap for Hope Collection to benefit TCRM

Tioga County Rural Ministry will be conducting an area-wide collection of personal care products throughout the month of May. This collection focuses on all items that are not covered by food stamps like soap, dish and laundry detergent, shampoo, toilet tissue, and facial tissue.

In a press release, Sister Mary O’Brien, TCRM director, wrote, “Our aim is to involve the wider community in our efforts to meet those needs. If you can help by donating an item or two, we’d be ever so grateful. Even small sample sizes are welcome.”

Be on the lookout for area stores, businesses, churches and schools that are hosting the collection bins throughout the month of May. The bins will be in over 45 sites in the community.

If you’d like to host a bin at your site, contact Rachel or Sister Mary at TCRM by calling (607) 687-3021.