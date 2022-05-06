Tioga Downs re-launches Regional Community Foundation

After pausing the program due to the ongoing pandemic, Tioga Downs Casino Resort is stepping up to once again help organizations in their community. The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications, and will distribute $1 million to non-profit organizations that combat local poverty and community deterioration.

“It’s a special day to be able to resurrect this program,” said owner Jeff Gural, adding, “The pandemic has been hard on all of us, and for us to be able to re-launch this effort to support organizations who are doing everything they can to make our community a better place is crucial. It’s part of our mission to help those who are putting in the work to change lives, and this foundation allows us to do that.”

The Regional Community Foundation aims to provide funds to groups that advance charitable, religious, literary, scientific, and educational purposes in Broome, Tioga, and Chemung counties in N.Y., and in Bradford County, Pa. Its mission is to promote economic and community development in the counties surrounding Tioga Downs.

Interested applicants must mail a hard copy of their complete application to P.O. Box 15, Nichols, N.Y. 13827, and must be postmarked no later than Oct. 1, 2022. Applications can be found online at www.tiogadowns.com/about-us/foundation/.

Grant recipients will be announced in early November, and will be awarded on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in an evening ceremony at the Tioga Downs Casino and Resort event center.

To learn more about Tioga Downs, visit www.tiogadowns.com.