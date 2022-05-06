Production of Stone Soup taking place on May 6 at the Courthouse Square

Update: This show is being moved indoors to the Elks Lodge at 223 Front St. in Owego.

The Tri-Cities Opera and the Historic Owego Marketplace bring Stone Soup, a live, outdoor production, to you on Friday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the Courthouse Square in downtown Owego. Guests are welcome to bring a chair or a blanket to sit on and enjoy this free event. Bring a canned good, too, to donate to Tioga County Rural Ministry.

Stone Soup pairs composer Joe Illick and librettist Mark Campbell for an operatic retelling of the classic European folk tale. Their reimagining will transport audiences to Blessing, Texas for a rocking-chair view of the comings and goings at Max’s General store.

From the opera’s opening notes through the whimsically collaborative creation of the title meal, to its uplifting ending, Stone Soup imparts a timeless message; we all have something to give and sharing makes things better for everyone.

The presentation is framed by a brief introduction to the show and a question and answer session that will follow.

The performance features Hagar Adam as Sally, Robert Flora as Max, Kelsey Watts as Delia, Brad Bickhardt as Stan, Amanda Staub as Edna, and the piano accompanist, John Cockerill.

Also featured is music by Joe Illick and libretto by Mark Campbell, and the production is commissioned by Fort Worth Opera by arrangement with The Barbara Hogenson Agency, Inc.

This is a free event, and all are welcome.