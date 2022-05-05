Paying it forward!

During the late April storm, a gentleman booked two rooms at Owego’s Parkview Hotel as his family was without power. But when the guest got ready to check in, his power was restored and he didn’t need the rooms.

Instead of asking for a refund, he decided to pay the two rooms forward to someone else seeking refuge.

Margaret Petticrew, pictured with Owego Parkview owner Elizabeth Johnson, was one of those people in need that day. Being without power for yet another day, Petticrew decided to grab her dog and find a warm place to stay and a hot shower.

Because the previous guest paid it forward, Petticrew’s stay was free.