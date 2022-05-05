Owego Rotary joins forces to deliver homemade meals in Nichols

The Community Kitchen at Catholic Charities, located in Nichols, has been staying busy with providing hot, fresh meals for anyone who stops by. This week, special guests from the Owego Rotary Club joined forces with the kitchen crew and sponsored a delicious, homemade meal.

Rotary provided all of the ingredients and food items, spent two days preparing and baking, and then served the meals to the community. Over 60 meals were provided on Wednesday.

On the menu was savory lasagna with meat sauce; a fresh prepared tossed salad, buttery garlic bread, and some just-baked desserts. Gluten-free options were also available.

Tioga County is still trying to come out of the long-standing pandemic and inflation has been affecting the costs of everyday essential items, not to mention the recent power outages that had a great impact on many local residents.

In a release received regarding the event, the organizers wrote, “Coming together as neighbors helps provide help and hope through dark days. Many thanks go out to all of the Rotary members who participated in this wonderful way to give back to the community. Your kindness and generosity will be remembered.”

“It’s so nice of our Rotary members to support both the community and Catholic Charities; we truly appreciate our partnership with them,” said Renee Spear, executive director for Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga.

The Community Kitchen serves hot meals every day from Tuesday through Friday.

Catholic Charities of Tioga County is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year. They have been actively serving the area with several programs including emergency financial assistance, a very active food pantry and free clothing boutique, SNAP and supplemental programs, youth engagement services in local high schools, employment assistance, a transitional housing arrangement, among many other programs and projects.

If anyone would like to volunteer in the months ahead with the pantry, in the office or with any of the programs, contact Patrick at (607) 272-5062, ext 307.

Catholic Charities in Tioga is located at 139 Roki Blvd. in Nichols and is open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call (607) 272-5062, or visit Catholic Charities Tompkins / Tioga on Facebook and Instagram @catholiccharitiestompkinstioga.