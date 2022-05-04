We Are All Mothers in Spirit     

This Mother’s Day, make sure those who ‘mother’ you know how much you love and appreciate them for being the ‘glue’ that holds it all together. Mothers have the power to sustain – to respond to others with a warm heart and to situations with a cool head.

A good mother knows how to prompt her child into doing what she wants. She talks to her children with love and teaches them good, positive thoughts so when she tells them to sit quietly, they will! Mothers are selfless servers, who go without so their children may have.

Mothers understand it’s okay to be a ‘just do it’ person, but even better to be a ‘just giving’ person. Mothers are generous and know that whatever comes to us is not for keeping, it is for giving.

A mother’s love reflects God’s unconditional love, love that is limitless, without boundaries and demands; love that gives without asking for anything in return. God, our Eternal Mother as well as Father, is now holding our hand. But sometimes we let go and start calling out until we are found again!

Appreciation can make a day – even change a life. Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.” -Voltaire-

In appreciation of the spiritual strength and love received from Dadi Janki, Robin Gibbs of the Bee Gees fame, knowing his days were numbered, lovingly wrote and sang ‘Mother of Love’ to honor Dadi’s 90th birthday. Dadi, administrative head of the Brahma Kumaris, was known and loved worldwide because of being such an amazing, generous, and spiritual mother. She made us feel very special and loved and saw beyond our weaknesses and mistakes, to help us recognize our innate value. However, Dadi would say, “I’m not doing this. God, my Eternal Mother, is holding my hand and doing everything.”

Mother, take my hand; lead me to a world I understand.

Mother, take me home; Help me find the strength to carry on.

Everything in life we have is changing; you are all I need to keep me still.

Mother of Love, Angel of light,

I am a long lost child, so alone in the night.

You have saved this soul, and you have given me sight.

Mother, keep me warm, always be my lighthouse in the storm.

Mother, set me free; give me wings to fly eternally.

Across the tide of war is rising, the suffering of children fills our eyes.

Mother of love; angel of light, you have saved this soul, and you have awakened me.

Mother of Love.

Honor everyday as Mothers Day. Be Mothers of Love, Angels of Light. After all, regardless of gender, we are all mothers in spirit.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)