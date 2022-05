Tioga County Deed Transfers

On April 21, 2022, property located at 148 Pamela Dr., Town of Nichols, from Jaquelyn Bowen and Linda Toton to Michael Grinage II and Lydia Everson for $165,000.

On April 22, 2022, property located at 111 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Frank and Vicki Lyon to Zorn Farms Holding LLC for $665,000.

On April 22, 2022, property located at 10 Standish Dr., Town of Owego, from Charles and Sylvia Hromek to Michael Mazzanti for $269,900.

On April 22, 2022, property located at 143 North Ave., Village of Owego, from McNeil Development Company LLC to Neighborhood Depot Inc. for $540,000.

On April 22, 2022, property located at 5764 St. Rte. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Beverly Latier By Atty. In Fact, Rhonda Lamb As Atty. In Fact to John and Kathryn Ortu for $135,000.

On April 22, 2022, property located at 120 Howell St., Village of Nichols, from Ashley Deoliveira and Kyle Ness to Natalie Kouterick for $97,900.

On April 25, 2022, property located at 766 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from JP Morgan Acquisition Corp. to Ansar Miah for $100,000.

On April 25, 2022, property located at 115 Reservoir Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Darrell Isham to Arthur and Cartha Cacciola for $38,000.

On April 27, 2022, property located at 7 Eland Dr., Town of Owego, from Mario and Susan Nunes to Conor and Kara Talbut for $190,000.

On April 27, 2022, property located at 1028 Newark Valley Maine Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Thomas and Kara Nunn to Katie Hauck for $345,000.

On April 27, 2022, property located at 107 Ellistown Rd., Town of Barton, from Sidart Inc. to RFD Enterprises LLC for $845,000.

On April 28, 2022, property located at 927 St. Rte. 79, Town of Richford, from William and Martha Vandenberg Sr. to Kathleen Spencer for $172,640.