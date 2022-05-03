Five head to prison for May 2019 murder and home invasion in Apalachin

On March 25, 2022, the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office concluded the multi-state, multi-defendant prosecution of the five individuals involved in the early morning May 9, 2019 murder of Brian Argro during an invasion of his home at 5 Dorothy Rd. in Apalachin.

The five participants, with differing degrees of involvement, were Jahmier Everett, a/k/a Jah Diggz, age 39 from Binghamton, NY; and Michael McVicker, age 49; Curtis Cuttino, age 43; Marcus Nolasco, age 33; and Bernard Turner, age 38 of York, Pa.

The investigation, which was conducted by the New York State Police in Owego, the New York State Police Troop C Major Crimes Unit and the District Attorney’s Office, revealed that Everett had known Argro, had disputes with him, and came up with a plan to burglarize Argro’s home and assault and steal from him.

In the spring of 2019, Everett recruited Nolasco, an associate of his from York, Pa., to put together a crew from the York area to come up to New York and carry out his plan. Nolasco then recruited Turner to provide a vehicle and McVicker and Cuttino to do the burglary and crimes.

Early on the morning of May 9, 2019, Nolasco, McVicker, Cuttino and Turner drove in Turner’s vehicle from York, Pa., north to Binghamton, where they met Everett. Everett was in his own vehicle and led them to Argro’s home in Apalachin, where he then supplied McVicker and Cuttino with a Smith and Wesson .380 pistol.

McVicker and Cuttino then unlawfully entered Brian’s home with the pistol while the others remained with the two vehicles. Once inside the two tied up an adult female there at the time and assaulted Argro. Argro resisted and was shot and killed. When McVicker and Cuttino left Argro’s home they found that the others had left in the two vehicles, so they fled on foot. Cuttino was apprehended a short time later on Route 434, and McVicker later that morning on a bus near New York City after taking it from Binghamton.

Everett, Nolasco and Turner were taken into custody in August and September.

Everett, who had planned these crimes, according to police, was found guilty after a jury trial of Murder in the Second Degree, Burglary in the First Degree, and three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

He was sentenced to 25 years to life on the Murder conviction, 15 years on the Burglary conviction, and ten years each on the Criminal Possession of a Weapon charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

Nolasco plead guilty to Burglary in the First Degree for his role in this and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

McVicker, was found guilty after jury trial of Murder in the Second Degree, Burglary in the First Degree, Kidnapping in the Second Degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He was sentenced to 25 years to life on the Murder conviction, 15 years on the Burglary conviction, and 10 years each on the Kidnapping and Criminal Possession of a Weapon charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

Cuttino plead guilty to Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree for his role in this. He was sentenced to 21 years to life on the Murder conviction, and ten years on the Criminal Possession of a Weapon charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Turner plead guilty to Burglary in the Second Degree for his role in this and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

The New York State Police in Owego and the Troop C Major Crimes Unit were assisted by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the West York Police Department, Pa., and the Spring Garden Township Police Department, Pa.