TEAM Tioga celebrates progress

TEAM Tioga hosted a breakfast meeting on April 28 at the Tioga Downs Ballroom to celebrate “Tioga Together: Advancing the Vision.”

More than 100 individuals gathered for the event, including state and local government leaders, County officials, chambers of commerce, non-profit representatives, school officials, and others.

Members of organizations encompassing TEAM Tioga attended the event, including those from the Tioga County Department of Economic Development and Planning (EDP), Tioga County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), the Tioga County Local Development Corporation (LDC), and the Tioga County Property Development Corp. (Land Bank).

The concept behind TEAM Tioga was branded about five years ago, yet former Tioga County Legislator Ronald Dougherty and former IDA Director, Glenn Carter created the footprint some 30 years ago.

LeeAnn Tinney, ED&P Director, and Sabrina Henriques, Tioga County Chamber President and CEO, introduced the program.

Henriques has traveled extensively to over 48 countries and lived all over the U.S. and abroad, and states that Tioga County is, “No place I’d rather call home.” It is her goal to continue the Chamber’s mission to strengthen partnerships within the community.

David Astorina, an LDC Board Member and local business owner for more than 30 years, as well as co-founder of the Candor Daffodil Festival, acknowledged TEAM Tioga as, “Individuals with a real passion in improving life in Tioga County and Upstate New York.”

Astorina cited several projects, such as improvements at the Waverly Glen Park, Agri-Tourism events, a multi-county project called the Southern Tier Water Trail, and the development of a new website to promote the quality of life in the County, and where, “A powerhouse group of people are making a big difference.”

Dr. Eric Knolles, IDA Board Member and current Waverly Central School District Superintendent, remarked, “This is an impressive group of people to work with.”

Knolles stated that the IDA administers various types of business loans and assists small businesses, equips and furnishes projects and helps advance job opportunities, among other roles, and acknowledged an excitement that Tioga County is, “building back.”

Martha Sauerbrey, Tioga County Legislative Chair, joined the discussion via a taped message. Sauerbrey noted that the Tioga County Economic Development and Planning group would soon mark 30 years in operation.

Sauerbrey remarked, “Ron Dougherty and Glenn Carter had a vision to create a one-stop shop,” adding, “One of Dougherty’s favorite words was synergy.”

Synergy, Sauerbrey explained, is the interaction and cooperation of two or more organizations working together being greater than the sum of all of the separate efforts. That definition, she said, encompasses TEAM Tioga.

From EDP working hand-in-hand with IDA, and then tourism working alongside LDC, the efforts of the Land Bank and more, including the County government, all are a part of the sum.

A documentary video, featuring progress on projects, was shown at the TEAM Tioga gathering, and presented in memory of Dougherty and Kate Whittemore, former president and owner-operator of Home Central.

Tinney shared, “We have learned the importance of partnerships and collaborations, and we are the hub of bringing together partners and projects.”

TEAM Tioga recently released their 2021 Annual Report, which included the securing of over $2.6 million in grant funding for projects around the County. TEAM Tioga serves on 34 boards and committees, and views this as an opportunity to engage with stakeholders while learning more about community needs.

From the launching of the Experience Tioga App, to the construction of Owego Square (Owego Gardens II) to the completion of the Coburn Free Library annex and repairs to the historic Owego Elks building, along with adopting a uniform building permit and inspection fee schedule, as well as other DRI projects and more, TEAM Tioga continues to work towards improving the quality of life for the community.

Looking ahead, a newly created Education Workforce Coordinator position, along with a partnership with the Owego-Apalachin Central School District to develop a program for students to rehabilitate a single family home in the Village of Owego, a solar development study and work on the New York Main Street Revitalization Project in the Village of Candor, just to name a few, are examples of where the synergy is working.

To learn more about TEAM Tioga’s accomplishments, view their report at www.tiogacountyny.com/media/j2lhd2h4/team-tioga-2021-annual-report.pdf.