On May 6, 7 and 8, the Mystery Dinner Theater will be returning to the Owego United Methodist Church for 6 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. performance on Mothers Day, May 8.

This year’s mystery is “A Perilous Night at Pirate’s Perch,” and the tickets for the performance are $25.

For more information, call (6070 687-2417 or email to owegounitedmethodist@verizon.net.