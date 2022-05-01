What’s Happening for the week of May 1, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

MAY

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday- Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

MAY 1

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 3

Tioga County Health and Human Services, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St, Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 4

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Android Smartphones and Tablets: Questions and Answers, 3 p.m., George F Johnson Library Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott. To register, visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc. Registration is required.

MAY 5

National Day of Prayer, 6 p.m., Tioga County Courthouse Gazebo.

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

National Day of Prayer, 6 p.m., Courthouse Gazebo, Owego For more information, contact Bob at (607) 972-7625.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Van Etten Senior Citizens Luncheon and Meeting, noon, Van Etten VFW. Dish-to-pass and bring your own table service. New members are welcome.

MAY 6

1st Friday Worship Service, 6 p.m., Haven of Rest Ministries, 62 North Ave., Owego.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

Owego Apalachin Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514 Parents Night Out fundraiser, 6 to 10 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Owego. For $25 ($15 for additional siblings) they will care for your little ones by entertaining them with crafts, games, a snack and fun. This is to support their trip to France and Italy in 2024. For more information or to register, contact Troop 40514 at troop40514@gmail.com or text or call (607) 240-6482.

MAY 6 and 7

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Campville United Methodist Church, 6110 State Route 17C, Endicott.

MAY 6, 7 and 8

Mystery Dinner Theater, 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. The night’s mystery is “A Perilous Night at Pirate’s Perch.” Call (607) 687-2417 or email owegounitedmethodist@verizon.net for more information. Tickets are $25 each.

MAY 7

The Raptor Project by Jonathan Wood, 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. To register for the presentation, contact Waterman Conservation Education Center at (607) 625-2221, or order online at www.watermancenter.org/tickets. Seats are $20 per person, $12 for youth six to 12, and children five and under are free. An RSVP and payment in advance are required.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Community Spring Dance, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Warren Center Community Building at 187 School House Rd., Warren Center, Pa. The cost is $10 per person. A short introductory dance lesson will be offered at 6:30 p.m. The social dance party will immediately follow. Light snacks and beverages provided.

Richford Highland Cemetery Association Annual Meeting, 11 a.m., Richford Community Building, Richford. Purpose of meeting is to elect officers, trustees, and transact cemetery business. All lot owners and interested persons are welcome to attend.

“Love Your Mother” Ham Supper, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children age five to 12, eat in or takeout order ahead by calling (607) 657-8317.

MAY 8

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

The Candor Emergency Squad Annual Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ, Candor Fire Station, Candor. The dinner consists of 1/2 chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, and a roll and cookie. Dinners are $12. Reserving your dinner is recommended. To reserve your meal, call and leave a message at (607) 659-5529, email to office@candorems.org or visit candorems.weebly.com and place your order. Proceeds of this BBQ will benefit a new heart monitor.

MAY 9

Newark Valley Central School District Public Hearing and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 10

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main Street, Owego.

The Fifth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022 will be held at noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main Street, Owego.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Meet LIBBY Free eBooks, Audiobooks and Magazines, 3 p.m., George F Johnson Library Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott. To register, visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc. Registration is required for in person. For Zoom, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class. Registration is not required for the Zoom class.

MAY 11

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club meeting and program, 7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. The presentation will be “Atmospheric River” by SUNY Broome Professor Bruce Oldfield. Free and open to the public. Visit Chehannarock.com for more information.

The Athens Senior Citizens Group will meet at Fortune Buffet in Sayre, Pa. for their Mother’s Day luncheon. RSVP to Ginny Malone at (570) 888-3712.

MAY 12

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Internet 101: Understanding and Searching the Web, 1 p.m., George F Johnson Library Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott. To register, visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc. Registration is required for in person. For Zoom, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class. Registration is not required for the Zoom class.

MAY 14

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 15

Benefit for Chad Beck, who was recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Ransom Steele Tavern, 552 Main St. in Apalachin, 1 to 5 p.m. The cost is $12 for ages 10 and up, $7 for ages five to nine, and children under five are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Beck’s Towing on Route 434 in Apalachin. Takeout is available. There will be a cash bar, music, raffle baskets, and 50/50 raffles. The organizers are seeking items for basket raffles or any donation. Call LuAnn Conroy at (607) 972-4163 or email to luanncontroy@yahoo.com if you would like to donate. Donations are also being accepted Beck’s Towing, located at 5780 St. Rte. 434 in Apalachin during normal business hours.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Soul’d Out, a Southern Gospel group, in Concert, 2 p.m., Federated Church, Corner of Church and Main Streets, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to benefit this group.

MAY 17

SVE Board of Education Annual Budget Vote, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District School Budget Vote, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Amazon Fire: The Affordable Tablet, 1 p.m., George F Johnson Library Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott. To register, visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc. Registration required for in person. For Zoom, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class. Registration is not required for the Zoom class.

MAY 18

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 19

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 20 and 21

The Broadway Cemetery Annual Plant Fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1892 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, pots, veggies, herbs and some crafts will be available.

MAY 21

Annual Cemetery Meeting for the Gibson Corners Cemetery, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bluebell Day at the Farmstead, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nature walks on Sycamore Trails, family-friendly activities, demos, food, Gift Shop and more. This is a free event, with donations welcome. You can learn more at nvhistory.org.

Valley Chorus presents “The Valley Chorus goes to the Movies”, 7 p.m., Athens High School Auditorium. Presale tickets are available at Jolly Farmer in Waverly, Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, or from any member of the Valley Chorus.

MAY 22

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 25

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 26

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Excel Basics, 3 p.m., George F Johnson Library Tech Center, 1001 Park St., Endicott. To register, visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc. Registration is required for in person. For Zoom, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class. Registration is not required for the Zoom class. This presentation is for beginning users of Excel, not for experienced users.

MAY 28

Ritchie Lettis “Warbler Walk”, 8 a.m., IBM Glen Trails. Hike is free and open to the public, no RSVP needed. Meet in the IBM Glen parking lot.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Apalachin Girl Scout Travel Troop #40514 Car Wash, noon to 4 p.m., Hatala Orthodontics, 165 Riverside Dr., Johnson City. This Fundraiser is to support their trip to France and Italy in 2024. You can pre-purchase tickets or purchase them at the event. The cost per ticket is $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Troop 40514 at troop40514@gmail.com or text or call (607) 240-6482.

MAY 29

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 1

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 2

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 3

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

JUNE 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 5

Candor St. Baldrick’s event, Candor American Legion Pavilion, 90 Spencer Rd., Candor. This year’s event will start off with a 5K Run / Walk through the Village Streets of Candor. This will start and end at the Legion. The race will kick off at 10 a.m. Check-ins will begin at 9 a.m. at the Legion Pavilion. To register in advance, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/candor2022. When you get onto the page, sign up as an “event or fundraiser participant.” Registration fee is $15, and $25 if you want an event t-shirt (must register by May 16). For questions, email to candorstbaldricks@gmail.com. At the event there will be raffles, food, music and a few new things that are still in planning stages. This is a pet and dog free event.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 8

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 11

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 12

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 13

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 15

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 16

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 18

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 19

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 22

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 23

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 25

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 29

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 30

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Candor July 4th Celebration, Carnival – Wheelock rides, 6 p.m., Candor.

JULY 1

Candor July 4th Celebration: Fireworks at Dusk, Carnival – Wheelock Rides, 6 p.m., Candor.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

JULY 2

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Everett Swansbrough’s Open Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Kiddie Parade at 5 p.m. at the American Legion. Carnival and Wheelock Rides in town at 4 p.m.

JULY 3

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Candor 4th of July Celebration: Horse Pull – Side Hill Acres Goat Farm. Gates open at 8 a.m. Pull Starts at 1 p.m.

JULY 4

Candor July 4th of July Celebration, Parade downtown, 10 a.m. American Legion Auxiliary Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m., Candor.

JULY 5

SVE Board of Education Reorganization Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JULY 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 7

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 9

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 10

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Cars in the Park 2022, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car registration closes at 1 p.m., Hickories Park, Rt. 17 (I86), Exit 65, Owego. Public Admission is a $2 donation and all vehicles are welcome. There will be Dash Plaques, give-a-ways, a 50/50 Raffle, T-Shirts, and more. For more information, contact Pete Minni at (607) 727-1314 or Doug Soden at (570) 247-8082. Vendors can contact Bob Butler at (607) 227-0119 or visit www.triplecitiesstreetrods.com.

JULY 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 16

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 17

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 20

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JULY 21

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 23

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 24

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents

JULY 28

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 31

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

AUGUST 6

The South Creek Lions 7th Annual Golf Tournament, 12:30 p.m. registration, 1 p.m. Shotgun Start, Tommasso’s in Waverly. This year’s Tournament will honor the memory of Lion Irma Chapman, a long-time member of the club and resident of the area. Sign up sheets will be available at Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, and at Shedden’s in Fassett. You may also request one by emailing to southcreeklions@gmail.com. South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pa.