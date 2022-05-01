Lumber Yard destroyed following Tuesday morning structure fire

Early on Tuesday morning, at about 3:40 a.m., the Campville Fire Department was alerted by Tioga County Dispatch of a structure fire at Labrador Lumber on East Beecher Road in Owego for a fire in the boiler.

Multiple buildings were taken over by flames and smoke upon crews’ arrival at the company, officials noted.

With multiple Engines, Aerial Ladders, Tankers, EMS, Fire Police, and Emergency Support Services arriving, and after learning that the blaze was the sawmill near the McClean Valley intersection, Command immediately called for Mutual Aid from Southside Fire, Owego Fire, and Newark Valley Fire.

As the enormity of the scene became apparent, additional help was requested from Apalachin, Berkshire, and Richford Fire Departments.

It was quickly determined a large tanker shuttle supply system would be necessary to combat the inferno, and additional support was dispatched from Broome County, including East Maine, Vestal and four other departments, all supplying large tankers.

At the height of the blaze, about 12 water supply vehicles were driving approximately a 10-mile circular route and supplying in excess of one quarter million gallons of water.

Because of a long uphill driveway, only one engine and the aerial ladder approached the immediate site, with the balance of the 16 apparatus supporting the attack. Large diameter hose lines were laid up the driveway with pumpers operating to feed them from the bottom of the hill.

Approximately 60 firefighters were on the scene along with the Tioga County Fire Coordinators Office and the New York State Police.

The blaze was battled for about 12 hours, with the last units being placed in service at about 4 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, and the fire was limited to the building initially involved, according to the Campville Fire Department.

As for Labrador Lumber, the damage was extensive but they assured their customers, in a social media post on Wednesday, “We had a mill fire last night. Everyone we love is safe and we will soon be back to making the products we all love.”