COVID-19 Cases on the rise again in Tioga County

COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Tioga County, according to Tioga County’s Public Health Department.

Over the past two weeks, Tioga County has been averaging 24 new cases of COVID-19 each day and as of Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Tioga County currently has 105 confirmed active cases of COVID-19, according to Tioga County’s Public Health Department.

They noted that these numbers do not include those who have tested positive with an at-home test, leaving them uncertain about how many active cases are truly circulating around the community. Although cases may seem high, the department explained, of more importance is that COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low during this time, as do the number of severe cases.

Tioga County Public Health continues to monitor hospitalizations and severe infections from COVID-19, which gives them a better indication of how COVID-19 is affecting the community.

In a prepared release, the department wrote, “Making sure you and your family are up-to-date on the COVID-19 vaccination can help protect you against severe illness and hospitalization.”

The COVID-19 Vaccine Primary Series may be given to all individuals ages five and up.

The first booster shot may be given to those 12 years and older who completed their COVID-19 vaccine primary series at least three months ago

The second booster shot is recommended for adults over the age of 50, people ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, and people who received two doses (one primary and one booster dose) of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccine.

The department continued, in the release, “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned ways to mitigate the spread of the virus and individuals are personally responsible for the actions they take to protect themselves against COVID-19. Those with underlying health conditions and those who are more vulnerable to severe illness should take extra precautions during this time like wearing a mask and avoiding crowded places where it is more difficult to socially distance from others. Additional prevention measures include washing your hands often, disinfecting frequently touched objects, and focusing on other important health factors like getting plenty of sleep, making healthy food choices, and staying physically active.”

If you are not feeling well and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the department recommends you get tested for COVID-19 through your primary care provider or use an at-home test kit. Contact your primary care provider within the first few days of developing symptoms or testing positive for the virus to discuss whether treatment options are right for you.

For more information on isolation and quarantine guidelines, COVID-19 At-Home Test Kit pick-up locations and more, visit https://tiogacountyny.gov/departments/public-health/.

To track new cases of COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker (note that these number DO NOT include those who have only tested positive with an at-home test).