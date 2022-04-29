Guthrie 2022 Caregiver Campaign raises record amount  

The Guthrie Clinic is celebrating the recent success of its 2022 Caregiver Campaign. In less than one month, Guthrie Caregivers throughout the system donated a record $238,000 to support the funds they feel most passionate about. All Guthrie employees are considered “caregivers” regardless of their role within the organization.

Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie president and CEO, stated, “We are thrilled to be able to give back in this way. 100% of the money raised during the campaign goes toward funds that help our patients and the communities we serve.”

Joseph Joyce, senior director of treasury at Guthrie and donor to the campaign, shared, “My daughter was a patient in the intensive care unit at Robert Packer Hospital over the summer. We watched the wonderful nurses and all of the fantastic things that they did to save my daughter’s life and wanted to give back as a family, in a meaningful way, through the Caregiver Campaign.”

Donations to the Caregiver Campaign are used to support some of Guthrie’s most worthy causes including the Sayre House of Hope, Hospice, Cortland Memorial Foundation, and patient assistance funds like the Mark Stensager Human Services Fund, the Veterans Patient Assistance Fund, and Cancer Care Fund.

All donations were made by Guthrie Caregivers to directly support the organization’s mission to provide health care close to home and to provide support for Guthrie patients in their time of need.

Community members wishing to help support this mission are encouraged to visit https://www.guthrie.org/giving-guthrie.