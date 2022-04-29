Tioga County ASAP Coalition to hold National Drug Take Back Day

The Tioga County Advocacy, Support, and Prevention (ASAP) Coalition is inviting Tioga County residents to join them on April 30 for National Drug Take Back Day, a day to bring back unused or expired medications, as well as used vapes and vape cartridges.

This event will take place on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a drive up option at two locations; CASA-Trinity at 72 North Ave. in Owego, and Spencer Fire Department located at 41 N. Main St. in Spencer.

In a prepared release, a Tioga County ASAP Coalition representative wrote, “Drug Take Back Day is a National event, with the purpose of establishing a safe collection site for all Tioga County residents. Driving up and dropping off your unused medications or vapes is an easy and safe way to dispose of your leftover medications. This event is an opportunity to keep our community safe and clean.”

To participate in this event and show support in the community, they ask that participants come to one of the locations on the day of to drop off your medications.

To stay up to date on local events, you can follow Tioga County ASAP on Facebook, or @TiogaAsap on Instagram. For more information, call (607) 223-4066.