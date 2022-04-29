The Green Team and US Again Fill That Truck Event

On April 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until cars stop coming, The Green Team will be collecting textiles in an effort to recycle and spare items from heading to the landfill.

The event will take place at the Apalachin Elementary School Parking Lot (look for the big yellow bus). They are collecting used clothes, towels, hats, bedding, outerwear, cloth bags, belts and shoes (rubber band them and bag separately if possible). They can be any shape, size or condition (they can even have holes; they just can’t be moldy or wet).

The school is located on Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin, and you can send bags of textiles up until the final collection date of April 29.

The Green Team at AES recycles all sorts of things. They recycle empty toothpaste containers, Gatorade packets, little muffin packages, empty glue sticks and glue bottles, and empty juice pouches.

In a prepared release, they wrote, “We want to recycle instead of fill the landfill and save you money. We are hoping this is a huge event that brings out lots of people to drop off materials that would normally go into the landfill, so thank you in advance for your patience in case you have to wait.”