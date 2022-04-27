Tioga County Property Transactions

On April 13, 2022, property located at Oak Hill Road, Town of Barton, from James Marshall to Chad and Shasta Stolicker for $63,000.

On April 14, 2022, property located at 36 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from GLT Enterprises LTD to Silber Cap LLC for $975,000.

On April 14, 2022, property located at 261 Essex Rd., Town of Owego, from Michael Fitzpatrick Jr. to Sheena and Krishna Sohancall for $165,000.

On April 15, 2022, property located at 496 Candor Rd., Town of Spencer, from Robert and Joan Weiss to Christine Miki for $162,000.

On April 15, 2022, property located at Walker Hill Road, Town of Barton, from Mary Lou Kundu to Tony and Stacy Santalucia Jr. for $22,000.

On April 15, 2022, property located 9 Jennifer Lane, Town of Owego, from Francis and Lisa Opper to Linda Cline for $162,000.

On April 20, 2022, property located at 738 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Thomas and Penny Hunter to Scott and Kandis Snaith for $276,000.

On April 20, 2022, property located at 113 Ellistown Rd., Town of Barton, from Ronald Every to El-Ba Park LLC for $130,000.

On April 20, 2022, property located at 2197 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from John Quick to Tyler Desario and Andi Stack for $137,000.