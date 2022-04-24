What’s Happening for the week of April 24, 3033

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 4 to SEPTEMBER 28

Black Powder Guild Wednesday League Shoot, 2 p.m. to dark, Bement-Billings Farmstead’s BP Range. For more information, call George Buskey at (607) 863-4217.

APRIL

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday- Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

APRIL 24

Swiss Steak Dinner, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. Takeout or drive-thru only, donations accepted.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Campville Fire Department’s All you can eat Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., 6153 Rte. 17C, Endicott. Donation.

APRIL 25 to 30

The Apalachin United Methodist Church’s clothing closet will be closed as they transition from fall / winter clothing to spring / summer clothes. They will accept clean, gently used seasonal clothes in May during their normal clothing closet hours of Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

APRIL 26

Stroke Support Group for Stroke Survivors and Caregivers, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal. For more information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Tech Support Tuesday Program, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts.

APRIL 27

Tioga County Property Development Corporation Meeting, 3:30 p.m. followed by the regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the TCPDC at 4 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego. For more information, contact Brittany Woodburn at (607) 687-8256 or email to woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Story time with Mrs. G, 10:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

Using the Safari Web Browser on iPad and iPhone, 3 p.m. To join a class at the designated time, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens Pa. Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group.

APRIL 28

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

World Languages at the Library, 2:15 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week they will read stories about dogs.

APRIL 29

Decision Making Day, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Greg Catarella from the Law Office of Greg S. Catarella will present information on essential documents including Wills, Living Wills, Powers of Attorney, Health Care Proxies, and more. Registration is required. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 315 to reserve your seat.

Stories, songs and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The theme this week will be dogs.

APRIL 29 and 30

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Campville United Methodist Church, 6110 State Route 17C, Endicott.

APRIL 30

Ritchie Lettis: “Spring Birds” Hike, 8 a.m., Waterman Center Hilton Road Trails, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Hike is free and open to the public, no RSVP needed. Meet in the parking lot of Waterman’s Interpretive Center.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Hike to Black Burial Ground, 9 a.m. and Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, and 10 a.m. at Oakley Corners State Forest. The cost is $3. RSVP by April 25 to Ed Nizalowski by calling (607) 642-8075.

Flemingville Cemetery Association Meeting, 11 a.m., Flemingville Church Hall, West Creek Road, Flemingville. If you have a loved one at the cemetery, you are welcome to join them. They need help in-person and financially. Send to Flemingville Cemetery Assoc., 3401 West Creek Rd., Newark Valley 13811.

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bag Sale at 1 p.m., Our lady of Good Counsel, 701 West Main St., Endicott.

Big and Tall Comedy Tour with Headliner Mike Bova featuring Big Ern, doors open at 7 p.m., showtime is 8 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $20 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Visit Owegocomedy.eventbrite.com for tickets.

Candor Daffodil Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Candor Ball Park, 40 Spencer Rd. (Route 96), Candor. For more information, call Rita Kellogg at (607) 222-0321

MAY 1

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 3

Tioga County Health and Human Services, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St, Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 4

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 5

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

National Day of Prayer, 6 p.m., Courthouse Gazebo, Owego For more information, contact Bob at (607) 972-7625.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 6

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

MAY 6 and 7

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Campville United Methodist Church, 6110 State Route 17C, Endicott.

MAY 7

The Raptor Project by Jonathan Wood, 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. To register for the presentation, contact Waterman Conservation Education Center at (607) 625-2221, or order online at www.watermancenter.org/tickets. Seats are $20 per person, $12 for youth six to 12, and children five and under are free. An RSVP and payment in advance are required.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Community Spring Dance, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Warren Center Community Building, 187 School House Rd., Warren Center, Pa. The cost is $10 per person. A short introductory dance lesson will be offered at 6:30 p.m. The social dance party will immediately follow. Light snacks and beverages provided.

Richford Highland Cemetery Association Annual Meeting, 11 a.m., Richford Community Building, Richford. Purpose of meeting is to elect officers, trustees, and transact cemetery business. All lot owners and interested persons are welcome to attend.

MAY 8

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 9

Newark Valley Central School District Public Hearing and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 10

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main Street, Owego.

The Fifth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022 will be held at noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main Street, Owego.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 11

The Athens Senior Citizens Group will meet at Fortune Buffet in Sayre, Pa. for their Mother’s Day luncheon. RSVP to Ginny Malone at (570) 888-3712.

MAY 12

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

MAY 14

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 15

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 17

SVE Board of Education Annual Budget Vote, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District School Budget Vote, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 18

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 19

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 21

Annual Cemetery Meeting for the Gibson Corners Cemetery, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bluebell Day at the Farmstead, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nature walks on Sycamore Trails, family-friendly activities, demos, food, Gift Shop and more. This is a free event, with donations welcome. You can learn more at nvhistory.org.

MAY 22

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 25

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 26

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

MAY 28

Ritchie Lettis “Warbler Walk”, 8 a.m., IBM Glen Trails. Hike is free and open to the public, no RSVP needed. Meet in the IBM Glen parking lot.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 29

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 1

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 2

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 3

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

JUNE 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 5

Candor St. Baldrick’s event, Candor American Legion Pavilion, 90 Spencer Rd., Candor. This year’s event will start off with a 5K Run / Walk through the Village Streets of Candor. This will start and end at the Legion. The race will kick off at 10 a.m. Check-ins will begin at 9 a.m. at the Legion Pavilion. To register in advance, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/candor2022. When you get onto the page, sign up as an “event or fundraiser participant.” Registration fee is $15, and $25 if you want an event t-shirt (must register by May 16). For questions, email to candorstbaldricks@gmail.com. At the event there will be raffles, food, music and a few new things that are still in planning stages. This is a pet and dog free event.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 8

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 11

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 12

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 13

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 15

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 16

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 18

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 19

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 22

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 23

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 25

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 29

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 30

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Candor July 4th Celebration, Carnival – Wheelock rides, 6 p.m., Candor.

JULY 1

Candor July 4th Celebration: Fireworks at Dusk, Carnival – Wheelock Rides, 6 p.m., Candor.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

JULY 2

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Everett Swansbrough’s Open Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Kiddie Parade at 5 p.m. at the American Legion, Carnival and Wheelock Rides in town at 4 p.m.

JULY 3

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Candor 4th of July Celebration: Horse Pull – Side Hill Acres Goat Farm. Gates open at 8 a.m. Pull Starts at 1 p.m.

JULY 4

Candor July 4th of July Celebration, Parade downtown, 10 a.m. American Legion Auxiliary Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m., Candor.

JULY 5

SVE Board of Education Reorganization Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JULY 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 7

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 9

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 10

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Cars in the Park 2022, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car registration closes at 1 p.m., Hickories Park, Rt. 17 (I86), Exit 65, Owego. Public Admission is a $2 donation and all vehicles are welcome. There will be Dash Plaques, give-a-ways, a 50/50 Raffle, T-Shirts, and more. For more information, contact Pete Minni at (607) 727-1314 or Doug Soden at (570) 247-8082. Vendors can contact Bob Butler at (607) 227-0119 or visit www.triplecitiesstreetrods.com.

JULY 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 16

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 17

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 20

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JULY 21

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 23

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 24

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents

JULY 28

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 31

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

AUGUST 6

The South Creek Lions 7th Annual Golf Tournament, 12:30 p.m. registration, 1 p.m. Shotgun Start, Tommasso’s in Waverly. This year’s Tournament will honor the memory of Lion Irma Chapman, a long-time member of the club and resident of the area. Sign up sheets will be available at Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, and at Shedden’s in Fassett. You may also request one by emailing to southcreeklions@gmail.com. South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett, Pa.