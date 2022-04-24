Easter Fun at Inspire S-VE

Inspire S-VE recently held their annual Easter Egg Hunt at their community building in Spencer, N.Y. Children enjoyed visiting with the Easter Bunny, an Easter Egg Hunt, Storytelling Time, Face Painting, and fun games and crafts at this free event.

Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Inc. is a non-profit community based organization operated in Spencer, N.Y. The mission of the Inspire S-VE is to promote, support and provide local facilities and affordable programs for the health, fitness, cultural, educational and social needs of all youth and adults of Spencer and surrounding communities.

For more information on Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness, visit www.inspire.com or Find them on Facebook.