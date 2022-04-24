Town resident yard waste drop off location announced

Beginning April 23 and until further notice, Town of Owego residents will be able to drop off yard waste at the Town’s property located on Kuenzli Road in Apalachin. If traveling eastbound, Kuenzli Road is the first right after Billings Road; if traveling westbound, it is the first left turn after crossing the Apalachin Creek.

Hours for drop off are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. There will be predetermined areas for different materials.

Allowable are tree limbs, brush, and branches. Grass clippings and leaves can be brought in bags. Bags must be emptied and taken away. No garbage of any kind may be left.