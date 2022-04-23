Kiwanis Club of Owego to broadcast 60th Annual Radio Day

The Kiwanis Club of Owego recently announced the date for the 60th Annual Radio Day is set for Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kiwanis members will become DJs for the day, taking over WEBO Radio, with stations located at 98.5, 101.3, 105.1 and 107.9 FM, and 1330 AM).

The live remote broadcast will come from the Early Owego Antique Center at the corner of Main and Lake Streets in Owego, N.Y. The goal is to raise $10,000 to help support non-profit youth-oriented programs in the community.

The club provides funding to Waterman Conservation Center, the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, Camp Ahwaga, the VFW Summer Picnic and Children’s Christmas Party, the Owego and Candor High School Key Clubs, Owego Little League and Softball League, Owego Gymnastics, Ti-Ahwaga Players Youth Program, the Tioga County Envirothon, Kamp Kiwanis, and the Tioga County Rural Ministry.

As a special treat, drop by the Antique Center on Radio Day and take a ride in an antique car the length of Main and Front Streets. Your driver will impart some historical facts, stories and lies along the way. All for a free-will donation to Kiwanis!

Kiwanis Club of Owego is encouraging everyone to participate by donating to this event. Donations can be made in person or mailed to Owego Kiwanis, P.O. Box 335, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Contributors will have their names and or businesses mentioned throughout the broadcast day.

In addition, the Kiwanis Club of Owego will also be collecting pantry supplies for Tioga County Rural Ministry. Food donations may be dropped off at the Early Owego Antique Center during the event.

For more information, find Owego Kiwanis on Facebook @owegokiwanisclub, online at www.owegokiwanis.com, or join them on Thursdays at noon for their weekly meeting at the Parkview Hotel and Restaurant, located at 145 Front St. in Owego.