Newark Valley to host annual Spring Clean Up days

Posted By: psadvert April 20, 2022

The Town of Newark Valley will be conducting Spring Clean-up on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April  23. Items may be brought to the Town Hall, 109 Whig St., and deposited in dumpsters at the rear of  the property. Operating hours will be between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, and 7:30 to 1 p.m. on  Saturday.

Residents 65 and over, and Town residents who are disabled and who wish to have their  debris picked up on Thursday, April 21 must make an appointment by calling the Town Highway Department at (607) 642-9927 from 10 a.m. to 1:30  p.m.

Debris and/or brush to be picked up or dropped off will be limited to one pick-up truck load per  household ONLY. More than one pick-up truck load will be left for the homeowner to properly dispose of.  (Due to the DEC No Burning Law they will not be taking wood. That means no construction  wood of any kind like plywood, boards, 2×4’s, 2×6’s, etc.) 

They will take brush no bigger than 4 inches  in diameter at the cut off area to be run through the brush chipper. No debris from Towns outside of the  Town of Newark Valley will be accepted.

Tires will be accepted at a cost of $2.00 per tire for cars, SUV’s,  and light pick-up trucks. Absolutely NO Commercial truck tires 19.5 or larger. No Agricultural or  equipment tires will be accepted.

They will also be accepting electronics (i.e. Computers, TV’s, eReaders,  Laptops, Monitors, etc.) at a cost of $5.00 per item. Proof of residency is required at time  of drop-off.

All tires and electronics must be dropped off at the 109 Whig St. site. No tires or  electronics pick-up will be offered during Senior pick-up day.  

The following items WILL NOT be accepted: 

Glass of any kind, paint cans or other hazardous waste containers, construction debris, shingles or tar  paper, household garbage, batteries, or recyclables. 

The following items WILL be accepted: 

Old furniture, brush 4 inches or less in diameter, mattresses, plastics, scrap metal, and appliances (with  doors removed). 

If you have any questions, call the Highway Department at (607) 642-9927. 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Newark Valley to host annual Spring Clean Up days"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*