Newark Valley to host annual Spring Clean Up days

The Town of Newark Valley will be conducting Spring Clean-up on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23. Items may be brought to the Town Hall, 109 Whig St., and deposited in dumpsters at the rear of the property. Operating hours will be between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, and 7:30 to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents 65 and over, and Town residents who are disabled and who wish to have their debris picked up on Thursday, April 21 must make an appointment by calling the Town Highway Department at (607) 642-9927 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Debris and/or brush to be picked up or dropped off will be limited to one pick-up truck load per household ONLY. More than one pick-up truck load will be left for the homeowner to properly dispose of. (Due to the DEC No Burning Law they will not be taking wood. That means no construction wood of any kind like plywood, boards, 2×4’s, 2×6’s, etc.)

They will take brush no bigger than 4 inches in diameter at the cut off area to be run through the brush chipper. No debris from Towns outside of the Town of Newark Valley will be accepted.

Tires will be accepted at a cost of $2.00 per tire for cars, SUV’s, and light pick-up trucks. Absolutely NO Commercial truck tires 19.5 or larger. No Agricultural or equipment tires will be accepted.

They will also be accepting electronics (i.e. Computers, TV’s, eReaders, Laptops, Monitors, etc.) at a cost of $5.00 per item. Proof of residency is required at time of drop-off.

All tires and electronics must be dropped off at the 109 Whig St. site. No tires or electronics pick-up will be offered during Senior pick-up day.

The following items WILL NOT be accepted:

Glass of any kind, paint cans or other hazardous waste containers, construction debris, shingles or tar paper, household garbage, batteries, or recyclables.

The following items WILL be accepted:

Old furniture, brush 4 inches or less in diameter, mattresses, plastics, scrap metal, and appliances (with doors removed).

If you have any questions, call the Highway Department at (607) 642-9927.