Tioga County Property Transactions

On April 8, 2022, property located at 65 State Route 96, Tioga, from Catatonk Holding LLC to TC96 LLC for $120,000.

On April 8, 2022, property located at 114 Old Owego Rd., Town of Owego, from John Pellegrini to Carole Edwards for $230,000.

On April 8, 2022, property located at Shirley Road, Town of Newark Valley, from First Grantor: Edward Dailey Ind. and As Trustee to Edward Dailey Jr. for $38,000.

On April 8, 2022, property located at Forest Hill Road, Town of Owego, from David Benson to Timothy and Michelle Wilkinson for $102,000.

On April 11, 2022, property located at 555 Newark Valley Maine Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Eric Winter to Alexander and Kasondra Miller for $97,000.

On April 11, 2022, property located at 4 Main St., Town of Spencer, from Michelle Reese to Steven Dowd for $150,800.

On April 11, 2022, property located at Halsey Valley Road, Town of Spencer, from First Grantor: Julia Stone to Douglas English for $60,000.

On April 11, 2022, property located at 5258 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Carlos Sanchez to Andrew and Melinda Gable for $248,000.

On April 12, 2022, property located at 272 Slate Rd., Town of Candor, from Christina Wilding to Anthony and Rhonda Barnhart for $10,000.

On April 12, 2022, property located at 34 Church St., Tioga, from First Grantor: Frank Smith Jr. to Kylee Ravenscroft – Slater for $115,000.

On April 12, 2022, property located at 263 Kelsey Rd., Town of Candor, from Eric Slate to Aidan Teribury and Taylor Morris for $103,000.

On April 13, 2022, property located at Oak Hill Road, Town of Barton, from James Marshall to Chad and Shasta Stolicker for $63,000.

On April 13, 2022, property located at 36 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from GLT Enterprises LTD to Silber Cap LLC for $975,000.