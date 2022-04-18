Tioga County’s Republican Committee to hold annual spring dinner

The Tioga County Republican Committee will be holding its annual spring dinner on April 20 with a reception at 5:30 p.m., a cash bar at 6:30 p.m., and then dinner from 7 to 9 p.m. at Donoli’s Restaurant, located at 6510 State Route 434 in Apalachin.

The guest speaker for the event is Lt. Governor Candidate Alison Esposito. Other speakers expected at the event include Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, New York State Attorney General Candidate Michael Henry, U.S. Senate Candidate Joe Pinion, and several others that are slated to attend.

Local candidates in attendance will include State Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Chris Friend, and State Senate Candidate Rich David.

The cost of the premier reception, with dinner speakers expected to be in attendance, is $45 per person; the cost of the dinner is $60 per person and includes prime rib and other options.

Contact Chairman Donald Castellucci, Jr. at (607) 768-0816, or by email to tcrepchair@reagan.com to reserve your seat!