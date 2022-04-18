Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Joey. I am a tiger cat with white paws. I have been wandering around John Street in Owego for a week, looking in windows and doors trying to find someone who looks like my family. I can’t find them.

I found a lady, Diane, on John Street who offered me some food. Boy was it good. I decided to stay there for a while since she was so nice to me. When I looked through her glass door, however, there were two cats staring back at me. The black one didn’t like me much or I would have been inside.

There was so much traffic on that street and the train scared me when it blew its horn. It made me jump. I didn’t want to get hit by a car, so Diane called Gail to come and get me and keep me safe until my family is found.

If you know who they are, PLEASE tell them I want to come home, badly. I miss them. I love people. If my family is not found, Gail will take me to the vet to get shots and scary stuff done.

I don’t have a microchip, we checked for that today. So talk to the neighbors who might not have a computer to let them know I have been found and am at Gail’s now.

Call her if I belong to you at (607) 689-3033.