Candor St Baldrick’s 5K Run/Walk and Shave Event planned for June 5

The Candor St. Baldrick’s committee has been busy getting the 11th Candor St. Baldrick’s Event organized. The event is set for Sunday, June 5, and will be held at the Candor American Legion Pavilion located at 90 Spencer Rd. in Candor.

This year’s event will start off with a 5K Run/Walk through the Village streets of Candor. It will start and end at the Legion. The race will kick off at 10 a.m. Check-ins will begin at 9 a.m. at the Legion Pavilion.

To register in advance, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/candor2022. When you get onto the page sign up as an “event or fundraiser participant.” Registration fee is $15.00 and $25.00 if you want an event t-shirt. If you want a t-shirt, it is suggested you register before May 16. For questions regarding registration, email to candorstbaldricks@gmail.com.

New this year is a Vendor Fair, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a $15 table fee along with an item for the event’s raffle table. To get more information, contact Susan at pinkcorgidesigns@gmail.com.

As soon as the race is over, the committee will be very busy getting the finishing touches on the shave event that will start around 1:15 p.m. They are looking for those special “heroes” who would like a new “buzz cut” to stand in solidarity with children who have or had cancer and have gone bald themselves. To become a shavee, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/candor2022 and register as a “shavee.” Make this a team event by having family, friends and co-workers join you as a fund-raising challenge.

What a great way to raise money for childhood cancer research at this family fun event, with cheering on the shavees, food, music by Goin’ South Entertainment, lots of raffles, face painting, and whatever else they come up with taking place all in one day.

The biggest part of this event is the “Honor Kids”. This is an open invitation to all kids who have or had cancer. Contact candorstbaldricks@gmail.com so they can get your child’s story and make sure they have a special package ready for them.

The organizers would like to ask to keep this a pet and dog free event.