Nichols UMC awarded Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation grant 

The Nichols United Methodist Church was rebuilt in 1926 with stone and mortar. An education wing was added in 1990. The Church recently announced a grant, awarded by the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation.

They have also been collecting donations for various maintenance repairs to the old stone church and the newer attached Education Building roof.

In a prepared release, a church representative wrote, “We are very appreciative for all donations, especially, for the recent $10,000 grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation to help with the re-roofing of the church’s Educational Building.”

For those that donate, the church is offering a free Christian tote bag and two thin paperback books, while quantities last. Paperback books include “Know Your Bible,” by Barbour Publishing, and “How to Pray,” by Reverend John Wesley.

They continued, in the release, “We are very thankful for God’s guidance and help in keeping His church in good condition. His Word tells us that He is our Guide, Friend and Helper.”

Nichols UMC is a Christ-centered family church, serving all ages. Their goal is to reach out to the community and invite them to have a closer relationship with Christ by participating in their services, activities, and missions.

Reverend John Wesley’s Rules of Conduct, state, “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.”

The church is open to various groups. Besides its congregation, Pre-K, Quilters, the Senior Citizens’ Exercise Group, Senior Citizens’ Social Group, Girl Scouts, Eastern Star Group, AA Group and Elections hold their meetings there. The Lionesses also recently held their meeting at the church.

NUMC has collected for many groups over the years and currently collects for the Lounsbury Food Pantry, the Ronald McDonald House, and other groups as needed.

To learn more, visit www.unyumc.org/resources/church/nichols-umc or call (607) 699-7978.