Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 28, 2022 through April 3, 2022 there were 94 calls for service, there were four traffic tickets issued, and they responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Christopher M Baxter, age 25 of Wellsburg N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court that was issued for Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor). Baxter was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Jordan M Burlingame-Ortloff, age 24 of Berkshire, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (B – Felony), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Substances (Misdemeanor), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Scales (Misdemeanor), and Inadequate Muffler (Violation), following a traffic stop. Burlingame-Ortloff was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Brett A Wallace, age 28 of Richford, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the Second Degree (C – Felony) and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Wallace was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Adrian D Benjamin, age 28 of Berkshire, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), following a incident at the Tioga County Courthouse on Court Street. Benjamin was issued Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Female, age 47 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a danger to herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)