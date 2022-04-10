TEAM Tioga releases Annual Report 

TEAM Tioga has released their 2021 Annual Report. The report highlights work completed by the department in the areas of economic development, community development, tourism, planning and zoning, and industrial development. The report also spotlights progress done on the Village of Owego Downtown Initiative Project, as well as Tioga County Land Bank projects, and progress done on the Owego Gardens II housing project in the Village of Owego.

Over the course of 2021, TEAM Tioga secured over $2.6 million in grant funding for projects around the county. These grant funds range from funding for a vacuum truck in the Village of Nichols, to funds for an economic study for the Village of Waverly and monies for small business technical assistance for businesses throughout the county.

The report also highlights TEAM Tioga’s involvement with various boards and committees. The department serves on a total of 34 boards and committees, both at the local and regional level.

“I am very proud of what our TEAM has been able to accomplish this past year,” said TEAM Tioga Director LeeAnn Tinney, adding, “While the COVID-19 pandemic brought many challenges to our businesses and communities in 2021, we were glad to be able to provide support and guidance to help them navigate the new normal, and look forward to what is next.”

Looking forward to 2022, TEAM Tioga looks to continue projects started in 2021, including the hiring of an Education Workforce Coordinator, the completion of solar development best practices study, and work on the New York Main Street Revitalization Project in the Village of Candor.

The report can be found on TEAM Tioga’s website, www.tiogacountyny.com/media/j2lhd2h4/team-tioga-2021-annual-report.pdf.