Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello out there, Charlie in here. I am staying at Gail’s house because I was found as a stray in Spencer with what appeared to be a leg injury, and I was all dinged up around my face and head. I was a sad sight that is for sure.

Gail came and grabbed me and took me to the vet. Apparently no serious leg injury, but the injuries around my head and face were determined to be probably from another cat or a predator. I can’t lie; I have done my fair share of fighting.

Those injuries are now healed. However she picked up on the fact that I was reluctant to have human contact. I would shy away when she would reach into my cage like there might be trust issues associated with people. Perhaps some abuse in a former relationship was her take on my behavior.

I have not had that great of a life with people either, and I am now more careful about who I hang out with. I am not aggressive, but I would really like to have an owner that is gentle and loving and understands that I might be shy, at least until I get to know you.

If you give me a chance I will adjust and be affectionate and friendly. My experience with other animals makes me sensitive to being around them. Maybe I would do better being the only animal, too.

I wish I could tell you my whole story, but I guess it is better that we just move on to the next chapter in my life and I get set up in a loving home with someone who wants to love and take care of me. That would be awesome.

If you think that you can be that person for me, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Charlie. I am looking forward to meeting you!

If you want to help Gail by donating, please send a check addressed to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.