Chamber puts the Spotlight on Tioga County’s Boy’s and Girls Club

On Tuesday, April 5, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce announced that the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club is named “Spotlight on Business” for April 2022. The Tioga County Boys & Girls Club is an Owego, N.Y. based community center for men, women, boys and girls.

In a prepared release, club director Jill Teeter wrote, “The mission of the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club is to enable all young people, especially those who need them the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”

The release added, “[We] provide a physical and mentally safe space to learn and grow, ongoing relationships with caring adult professionals, life enhancing programs and character development experiences along with hope and opportunities. With 15,000 square feet of space there are plenty of athletic programs available both for the youth and adults to give them access to a healthy lifestyle that is achievable for everyone, along with being a safe space for those that may be in need.”

Jill Teeter, CEO of the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club stated, “The Board of Directors, staff and I are so grateful to be recognized by the Chamber.”

Teeter also stated that she is in the process of working hard to serve more youth in the community and is looking forward to the summer programs the Club will be offering in the coming months, with details to come.

Sabrina Henriques, president and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, stated that the Chamber is looking forward to highlighting more non-profits that are working for the community since we have so many nonprofits in the area.