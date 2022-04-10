Tioga Chamber to host 18th Annual Golf Tournament and Clambake on May 20

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 18th Annual Tioga Chamber Golf Tournament is set for Friday, May 20, at Pheasants Hills Country Club in Owego, N.Y. The event begins with a shotgun start promptly at 10 a.m. Registration, cart assignment, and continental breakfast starts at 9 a.m.

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce event is not just another golf tournament; there will be exclusive giveaways and seasonal delights, as well as a challenging course and majestic views.

The fee for the event is $500 for a team and includes golf, a cart, continental breakfast, game prizes, and a clambake lunch.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are still available. Tee-hole signs are available for $100.

The field is limited to 22 teams, and teams are encouraged to register early. Payment is due at the time of registration. Contact the Tioga Chamber for registration information, visit them at www.tiogachamber.com, call (607) 687-2020 or email to info@tiogachamber.com.