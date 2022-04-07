‘National Vietnam War Veterans Day’ ceremony held in Owego

March 29, 1975 marked the end of the Vietnam War. Upon their return from war, Vietnam Veterans weren’t welcomed, as the anti-war sentiment had grown in the United States.

Last week, on March 29, Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency Director Michael Middaugh held a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Owego to recognize National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and to continue welcoming home those that served.

“This is a ‘Welcome Home Vietnam Vets Day,’” said Middaugh to the veterans and guests attending.

According to Middaugh, President Donald Trump declared March 29 as “National Vietnam War Veterans Day” in 2017 when he was in office. Middaugh added that although that is when the declaration began, COVID prompted the shut down of any ceremonies planned in 2020 and 2021.

On Tuesday, veterans from the Vietnam War and other eras gathered for the ceremony, which was followed at the VFW Post in Owego where prepared food was offered to guests and a cake, decorated with the Vietnam Service Ribbon Flag etched upon it, and donated by Price Chopper, was ready to be sliced.

At the Veterans Memorial, Michael Middaugh spoke with guests about improving recognition for veterans, especially our Vietnam Veterans. A rifle salute was rendered in their honor, and taps was played along with the presence of the color guard and members of the honor guard.

According to statistics out of Albany, and from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office, an estimated 217,011 Vietnam War Veterans currently reside in New York State.

Hochul stated, “Of the names listed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., 4,119 are New Yorkers who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this nation and the values for which it stands.”

Back home, and in Tioga County, veterans that gathered at the luncheon following the ceremony shared small pieces of their story.

Robert Messersmith, of Newark Valley, was drafted and served in Vietnam from 1965 until Jan. 13, 1966. When asked if he served more than one tour, he said, “No, one was enough.”

As for recognizing Vietnam Veterans and offering them thanks and respect for their service, Messersmith feels that the tide is turning.

“They’ve done a lot of positive things in the last year; they’re not negative,” said Messersmith about the treatment of Vietnam Veterans, like himself.

“When you came home [from Vietnam], you didn’t say a thing,” Messersmith added, and concluded, “This is good.”

Legislator and Tioga County resident William Standinger was in attendance on Tuesday and talked about his service. Standinger was a 1976 graduate of Candor High School that was told he would be playing football.

He soon had other plans, however, and joined the Army. Standinger went to Seneca Army Depot, and eventually ended up in Korea as an MP, or Military Police.

Middaugh talked a bit about the situation with Vietnam Veterans today, stating that we are losing about 500 a day across the country. And he was more than honored to host the March 29 gathering and recognition ceremony.

“They never got the welcome home,” said Middaugh, exclaiming, “When I came home from Desert Storm, Vietnam Veterans welcomed us home.”

As a side note, this year’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor “Tribute Ride” will take place on Saturday, July 23, departing out of the Owego Free Academy parking lot at 11 a.m., and with registration from 8 to 10 a.m. The 100-mile ride, which travels the length of Route 38, designated as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor, concludes at the American Legion in the Village of Hannibal, N.Y., and with stops in Groton, the home of Medal of Honor recipient 2LT Terrence Graves, USMC; and Throop, home to Medal of Honor recipient Sp4 Robert F. Stryker, U.S. Army.

You can learn more about the ride by contacting Dan Baker, Chapter #17, Blue Knights, at (607) 229-8153. VVA Chapters 377, 480 and 704, and Blue Knights Chapter 17 sponsor the ride.