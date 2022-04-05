Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to host in-person and virtual caregivers program

Caregiving takes many forms. Whether you provide care for a family member or friend, yours is an important role.

Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” an educational program designed to empower caregivers. Powerful Tools for Caregivers gives you the skills to take care of yourself while caring for someone else.

You can benefit from this class whether you are caring for a parent, spouse, friend, etc., according to Tioga Opportunities, Inc.

They wrote, in a release, “This six-week program will provide you with skills to reduce stress, communicate effectively, help you relax, reduce guilt and anger, and much more.”

Two class sessions will be held at the Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, on Wednesdays from April 6 through May 11 from 6 to 7 p.m., and on Thursdays from April 14 through May 19 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For those that are unable to attend in person, a virtual meeting link will be provided.

There is no cost to attend this program, and participants receive the course book for free. Seats are limited. Call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315 to reserve your spot today.

For additional caregiver resources and information on respite and in-home care support, visit www.tiogaopp.org.