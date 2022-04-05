Guest Editorial: April is Stress Awareness Month

Stress is normal. Experiencing some stress is an important aspect of our daily lives. Stress can be energizing and help us pay attention and focus. However, when our stress level gets too high, it can have a devastating effect on our mental and/or physical health.

The devastating effects of COVID 19 have been the source of many societal disruptions and problems. Stress levels have reached new heights in our country. So many deaths, unemployment, businesses and education systems disrupted (further disrupting children and families), limited “social life”, curtailed travel, and the list goes on.

This often-overwhelming stress, in addition to our “normal stress”, can significantly affect our physical and mental health. It can affect our thoughts, our feelings and our actions (or inactions), and can lead to medical, mental health and/or social problems.

It is important to take time to figure out what things are causing or “triggering” the overwhelming stress, and then look at ways to begin to release that stress. We know that there are a number of ways to mitigate those stress symptoms.

1. What we are eating and drinking is very important. Eating healthy (and regular) meals and snacks can improve overall health, as well as helping to reduce our stress level.

2. Exercise is important for our bodies. Routine exercise benefits our physical health, in addition to releasing tension from our body.

3. Try something new—a hobby, a sport, a painting or exercise class. If you try something new and it feels like a lot of work, then reevaluate.

4. Along with exercise, incorporate relaxation techniques into your daily routine. Learning and practicing a breathing / relaxation techniques like “belly breathing”, or counting breaths or other breathing/relaxation technique can be very helpful. These take very little time and can be done in the morning before you get up or anytime you have a quiet moment. Some other options are yoga, meditation, or journaling.

5. Getting enough sleep is a must. During REM sleep (“Rapid Eye Movement” / “dream sleep”), our body and our brain rejuvenate, so that we can function at our best.

6. Stay connected to the important people in your life, and spend time with your pets.

If you are feeling overwhelmed and are not able to manage your stress and emotions, consider seeking professional help.