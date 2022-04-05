Tioga County Youth Bureau grant applications now being accepted

Applications are now being accepted for a grant for non-profit youth serving organizations.

The Tioga County Youth Bureau is dedicated to promoting the physical, emotional and social well-being of all youth and families. Each year, funding is allocated to counties from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services for youth development programs.

In Tioga County, the Youth Bureau does not provide direct services, but uses the funding to sponsor programs run by community based organizations and municipalities.

2022 funding priorities are parenting education, after-school and recreation programs, and youth development programs.

Applications are being accepted until Friday, April 29, 2022.

Contact Julie Whipple at (607) 687-8307 for more information, or to obtain an application.