A beloved neighborhood pharmacy closes

For more than six decades the Apalachin Pharmacy had been one of Apalachin’s iconic small businesses, and a part of the close-knit community identity.

Apalachin Pharmacy owners, Jay and Kinna Lalkiya, announced that their pharmacy, located at 6843 Rte. 434, closed on March 29. The couple operated the pharmacy for 28 years.

The Lalkiya’s stated that their UPS Store and gift shop, located in the same building, remain open.

The Lalkiya’s said it was a difficult decision to close the pharmacy. Jay explained that various insurance challenges, and particularly Medicare Part D related DIR fees (Direct and Indirect Remuneration), chipped away at sustaining their pharmacy business.

The Apalachin Pharmacy dates back to 1959 when Jim Hamlin, an Albany College of Pharmacy graduate, operated the business until 1982, along with his wife Felina and his parents, Bill and Mildred Hamlin. Jim continued to work, too, when the next pharmacist, Ken Mantei, came on board.

The Hamlin’s relocated to Apalachin from Binghamton. Jim and Bill had worked at the Hamlin’s Red Cross Drug Store on Court Street, which in turn became a CVS Pharmacy in the mid 1970’s. That CVS store closed its doors late last year, and then today the Apalachin Pharmacy is transitioning to CVS Pharmacy.

The Apalachin Pharmacy was once housed on West Main Street. In its earlier days it was a community-gathering place, too, and featured “Millie’s Gift Shop.” According to old advertisements, treasures from all around the world could be found there.

Mantei, a pharmacist and former owner, followed in the Hamlin’s footsteps before selling to the Lalkiya’s.

Looking back, Mantei shared, “The Hamlin’s were part of the backbone of the community then.”

Ken chuckled as he recalled customers coming into the store with empty containers to refill with Jim Hamlin’s store-made mouthwash. Another memory Ken mentioned was Hamlin’s self-made moisturizing cream that he stored in a 55-gallon barrel. The product, Ken said, was a popular customer request, and often used for diaper rash.

Back to today, Jay remarked that pharmacy competition is not the issue as to why the Apalachin Pharmacy closed, but instead pointed to government policies.

According to the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA), the group, who calls themselves the voice of independent pharmacies, has been actively advocating for DIR reform for several years. NCPA cites that previous government administrations of both political parties have failed to adopt policies or regulations to minimize or eliminate DIR fees.

Another piece of the puzzle is the role of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), or the middle group hired by plan sponsors to administer prescription drug benefits. According to PSSNY (Pharmacists Society of the State of New York), PBM’s often benefit more than what pharmacies receive, and it can also affect what patients pay out-of-pocket.

There are currently three PBMs who hold nearly eighty percent of the U.S. market. In New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul signed two bills on New Year’s Eve that now require PBMs to register and get licensed, in an effort to show transparency.

Apalachin Pharmacy customers can still call (607) 625-2129 during the transition. Prescriptions, along with insurance and physician information have been transferred to CVS Pharmacy at 1008 Union Center Highway in Endicott, N.Y. (also referred to as West Corners).

Jay also shared that Apalachin Pharmacy employees would be considered for CVS store openings.

The Lalkiya’s extend a heartfelt thank you to their customers for their loyalty and support through the years.

Jay said, “We appreciate our customers, you have been like family to us.”

The Apalachin UPS Store offers in-store and online printing, document finishing, a notary, packing and shipping, among other services. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For information, call (607) 625-2300.