Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hey, you know what they named me? Lovey! It’s like they know me! I do like people, but it is difficult for me to understand why one person will throw me away and another person swoops me up and fondles me and pets me; but that’s the way it is I guess. So I like some people better than others, but if you like cats I’m pretty sure you’re going to like me.

I showed up in someone’s yard one day, right after the first snowstorm this winter and this nice lady living there started feeding me and taking care of me. Unfortunately she already had four cats and didn’t think she should have five, so I ended up at Gail’s and she got me fixed and my shots so I am ready to go to a new home where they can love me and play with me and we will all be happy. I’m not sure about other cats though, if they don’t like me I might not like them either. I am not sure about dogs either, I think if they are friendly to me I can be friendly back, but I should be tested.

I am really looking forward to finding a home of my home, so if you think you might want me to come and live with you, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Lovey, I will be waiting!